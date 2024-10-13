(Beth Coller)

Managing Principal

CO Architects

Jenna Knudsen, AIA, is the youngest managing principal in CO Architects’ 37-year history and its first female leader. Named one of the “LA 500: The Most Influential People in L.A.” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in 2023 and 2024, she has been instrumental in promoting opportunities for women in architecture, engineering and construction. In 2010, Knudsen co-founded Women of CO (WoCO), an internal group that supports mentorship, professional development and career advancement for the firm’s female employees. Under her leadership, CO Architects has grown to be more than 50% female, with a diverse team representing 24 countries. She is also deeply committed to mentoring students. Knudsen serves on the executive committee of USC’s Architectural Guild and has led CO’s Architecture Discovery program, introducing high school students from diverse backgrounds to architecture.

