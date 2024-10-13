Wealth Management Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Mark Masliah, wealth management advisor at Northwestern Mutual, offers tailored financial planning services to young professionals, high-net-worth families and businesses. Beyond his professional role, he has made significant contributions to diversity and inclusion. He is a founding member of Northwestern Mutual’s LGBT Field Advisory Board and played a key role in establishing Pride@NM, a nationwide initiative to support the LGBTQ+ community within the company. Masliah also founded and served as board president of his district’s LGBTQIA+ and Ally DEI Council, which has grown to over 65 members across five offices. Additionally, he is a founding member of the company’s Jewish Community Field Advisory Board and his nonprofit work is highlighted by his leadership in creating inclusive environments and advocating for underrepresented communities. Masliah’s efforts have been recognized by BEQ Magazine, which named him to their 2021 Top 40 Under 40 class.

