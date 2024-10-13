Executive Director,

Tenant Representation Lead

Cushman & Wakefield

Marques L. Williams is the executive director & tenant representation lead for Cushman & Wakefield in Greater Los Angeles, Orange County and the Inland Empire. He co-founded the Youth Business Alliance, which has connected over 500 professionals and raised $200K to support underserved high school students. At Cushman & Wakefield, Williams has spearheaded the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion oversight committee and contributed to achieving Midsize Mansfield Certification Plus status. He also established the Next Generation Leadership Network and serves as the West regional director for the firm’s DEI Advisory Program. Civic contributions include advising on the development of a community-accessible building with the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and supporting the Disability Rights Agency of California. Under his leadership, Cushman & Wakefield has seen notable DEI progress, including increased representation of women in executive roles and diverse supplier spending.

