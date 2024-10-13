Partner

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Monique Lashbrook is a dedicated member of the University of San Diego’s Knauss School of Business, Burnham-Moores Center Real Estate Committee and has actively contributed to various organizations, including the Hispanic National Bar Association, the San Diego La Raza Lawyers Association and the Chicano Federation. Her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion is evident through her impactful work with the Chicano Federation in San Diego, where she has tirelessly advocated for equal opportunities and fair treatment for all. Lashbrook’s efforts have helped create an environment where every voice is heard and her passion for positive change makes her a beacon of hope for marginalized communities. Her representative matters highlight her expertise, including leading a $55-million mixed-use project in San Diego with an affordable housing component, a $150-million acquisition of an age-restricted multi-family portfolio in Las Vegas and an $80-million acquisition of a three-tower multi-family project in Miami.

