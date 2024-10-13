Vice President,

Community Development Officer

Enterprise Bank & Trust

Nora Perez, vice president and community development officer at Enterprise Bank & Trust, brings over 30 years of banking experience to her role. Since joining the bank in February 2022, she has been instrumental in advancing the bank’s community development initiatives, including affordable housing, financial education and philanthropy. Perez’s work focuses on enhancing financial stability in low- to moderate-income areas, building partnerships with local stakeholders and revitalizing communities across Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego. She initiated a microloan program with PACE and Entrepreneur Educational Center Inc., providing crucial funding to minority, women and low-income entrepreneurs. Outside of her professional role, she is deeply involved in community service. Perez is the board chair of Haven Neighborhood Services, where she leads financial education workshops and provides tax preparation services. She also serves on the advisory boards of the Orange County Community Housing Corp and The Affordable Housing Clearinghouse.

