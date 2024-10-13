Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer

Blizzard Entertainment

As the global diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) officer at Blizzard Entertainment, Pamela Burga has significantly advanced DEI initiatives since joining the company. In her first year, she has spearheaded internal sponsorship programs, championed multicultural networks and orchestrated BlizzCon’s Inclusion Nexus. At BlizzCon 2023, Burga led the Inclusion Nexus, a two-day event featuring Blizzard employees, guest speakers and interactive sessions on career journeys, inclusive gaming and pro-social behavior in games. Her collaboration with Blizzard’s learning & development team resulted in new content focused on awareness, belonging and inclusive conversations. She also coordinated Johanna Faries’ keynote speech with the Women’s Employee Network. Burga’s internal DEI initiatives include a sponsorship program pairing senior leaders with executive sponsors, benefiting 11 women and representing diverse backgrounds. Her efforts extend to increasing Blizzard’s presence at diverse conferences and associations, such as AfroTech, where she helps showcase diverse speakers.

