Regional Vice President - West Region

Western Governors University

Rick Benbow demonstrates exceptional leadership in diversity, equity, inclusion & accessibility (DEIA) through various innovative programs and initiatives that have significantly advanced these principles within Western Governors University (WGU) and the broader community. He plays a pivotal role in the development and leadership of The Tech Impactors Network at WGU. This initiative aims to address barriers faced by underrepresented populations in the technology sector, providing mentorship, resources and networking opportunities. Benbow is instrumental in launching community outreach programs that raise awareness about DEIA issues. These programs include partnerships with local organizations, hosting diversity-themed events and participating in community forums. His commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion & accessibility has had a profound impact on Western Governors University and the wider community in his personal and professional life. His leadership, innovative programs and advocacy efforts have significantly advanced DEIA principles, fostering a more inclusive and equitable environment for all.

