Roberto C. Arnold

Founder & Chairman

Multicultural Business Alliance

Roberto Arnold is a distinguished Army veteran and entrepreneur with a profound commitment to community empowerment and social justice. Serving as an Army Ranger from 2004 to 2020, he honed leadership skills and a dedication to duty that have shaped his post-military career. After his service, Arnold founded the Multicultural Business Alliance, where as chairman he tirelessly advocates for minority-, women-, veteran- and LGBTQ+-owned small businesses. His work focuses on creating an inclusive and equitable business environment, driving growth and opportunities for underrepresented entrepreneurs. He also co-founded the West Covina Chamber, a collaborative platform that strengthens the local business community and promotes economic development. Arnold’s leadership within the chamber has been pivotal in fostering a thriving business ecosystem in the region. Recognized as a passionate advocate for diversity and economic equality, his efforts have significantly impacted the lives of underrepresented business owners, promoting a sense of belonging and empowerment.

