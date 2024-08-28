Perspectives

What will the City’s Upcoming Major Sporting Events Bring ... and is L.A. ready?
Aug. 28, 2024
This past July brought new potential obstacles with owning an apartment building in Los Angeles.
Aug. 16, 2024
Blockchain technology includes the key features of smart contracts and a transparent ledger system that could be just the right technology for managing a wide range of issues we face with AI across Data, Compute, and Model governance. This column provides a brief introduction to this revolutionary idea.
June 17, 2024
The world of multi-family real estate is filled with incredible opportunities, but let’s be honest – it’s also pretty challenging.
May 16, 2024
Here are the the most common mistakes encountered by real estate investors. Understanding these oversights can increase success within the real estate market.
April 2, 2024
Later this year Google will fully deprecate third-party cookie tracking of all users.
March 18, 2024
If there’s one thing advertising is good at, it’s convincing consumers to consume.
March 7, 2024
Rethinking what the future of marketing and advertising will look like in a world of artificial intelligence, where it’s easier to measure, act, and trade on value.
Dec. 4, 2023