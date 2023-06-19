Morrison Foerster

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #35
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #17
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #6
707 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90017
Year Established: 1883
Offices firmwide: 18
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 71
- Total # of Partners: 20
- Total # of Employees: 172
Managing Partner(s)
Purvi G. Patel, Managing Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 20
Practice Leader(s)
David Ephraim, Co-Chair
Tessa Schwartz, Partner
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 52
Practice Leader(s)
Richard S.J. Hung, Global Co-Chair
Christine Wong, Global Co-Chair