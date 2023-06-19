Advertisement
Morrison Foerster

mofo.com

707 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA, 90017

Year Established: 1883
Offices firmwide: 18
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 71
  • Total # of Partners: 20
  • Total # of Employees: 172
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Purvi G. Patel, Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 20

Practice Leader(s)
David Ephraim, Co-Chair
Tessa Schwartz, Partner

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 52

Practice Leader(s)
Richard S.J. Hung, Global Co-Chair
Christine Wong, Global Co-Chair

