Top Law Firms 2023

Allen Matkins

Top 100 Law Firm #19

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #22

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #2

allenmatkins.com

865 S. Figueroa St. Suite 2800, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
1901 Avenue of the Stars Suite 1800, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1977
Offices firmwide: 6
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 108
  • Total # of Partners: 55
  • Total # of Employees: 69
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Spencer B. Kallick, Century City Office Operating Partner
Marissa M. Dennis, Los Angeles Office Operating Partner
Jeffrey R. Patterson, Firmwide Managing Partner

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 24

Practice Leader(s)
Scott J. Leipzig, Chair of the Litigation Group

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 65

Practice Leader(s)
Tony Natsis, Chair of the Global Real Estate Group

