Allen Matkins

Top 100 Law Firm #19
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #22
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #2
865 S. Figueroa St. Suite 2800, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
1901 Avenue of the Stars Suite 1800, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1977
Offices firmwide: 6
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 108
- Total # of Partners: 55
- Total # of Employees: 69
Managing Partner(s)
Spencer B. Kallick, Century City Office Operating Partner
Marissa M. Dennis, Los Angeles Office Operating Partner
Jeffrey R. Patterson, Firmwide Managing Partner
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 24
Practice Leader(s)
Scott J. Leipzig, Chair of the Litigation Group
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 65
Practice Leader(s)
Tony Natsis, Chair of the Global Real Estate Group