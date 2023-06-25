Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo

Top 100 Law Firm #20

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #4

aalrr.com

12800 Center Court Drive Suite 300, Cerritos, CA, 90703
201 S. Lake Ave. Suite 300, Pasadena, CA, 91101

Headquarters: Cerritos
Year Established: 1979
Offices firmwide: 9
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 105
  • Total # of Partners: 60
  • Total # of Employees: 210
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
James Baca, Managing Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 69

Practice Leader(s)
Amber Solano, Private Labor & Employment Practice Group Leader
Nate Kowalski, Partner
Tony De Marco, SoCal Education Law Practice Group Leader

