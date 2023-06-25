Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP

Share

Top 100 Law Firm #11

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #9

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #7

dwt.com

865 S. Figueroa St. Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA, 90017
5870 W. Jefferson Blvd. Suite H, Los Angeles, CA, 90016

Headquarters: Seattle
Year Established: 1944
Offices firmwide: 11
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 130
  • Total # of Partners: 55
  • Total # of Employees: 225
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Camilo Echavarria, Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles / Chair of the Executive Committee

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 28

Practice Leader(s)
Julie Capell, Partner

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 47

Practice Leader(s)
Jacob Harper, Partner, Co-chair, Food + Beverage and Agriculture Practice

Top Law Firms 2023
Advertisement