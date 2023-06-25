Top 100 Law Firm #17

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #6

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #9

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #10

dlapiper.com

2000 Avenue of the Stars Suite 400 North Tower, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

550 S. Hope St. Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Year Established: 2005

Offices firmwide: 90

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2



Total # of Attorneys: 111

Total # of Partners: 33

Total # of Employees: 164

Managing Partner(s)

Angela Agrusa, Managing Partner, Los Angeles

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 42

Practice Leader(s)

Andrew Gilbert, US Chair of Corporate practice

John Gilluly, US Vice Chair and Chair of US Transactional practice

Kathleen Ruhland, Global Co-Chair of Corporate practice

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 45

Practice Leader(s)

Ilana Eisenstein, US Chair and Global Co-Chair of Litigation practice

Loren Brown, US Chair and Global Co-Chair of Litigation practice

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)

John Sullivan, US Chair and Global Co-Chair of Real Estate Practice

Richard Klawiter, Vice Chair of Real Estate practice

Barbara Trachtenberg, Vice Chair of Real Estate practice

