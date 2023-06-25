Top 100 Law Firm #17
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #6
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #9
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #10
2000 Avenue of the Stars Suite 400 North Tower, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
550 S. Hope St. Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
Year Established: 2005
Offices firmwide: 90
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 111
- Total # of Partners: 33
- Total # of Employees: 164
Managing Partner(s)
Angela Agrusa, Managing Partner, Los Angeles
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 42
Practice Leader(s)
Andrew Gilbert, US Chair of Corporate practice
John Gilluly, US Vice Chair and Chair of US Transactional practice
Kathleen Ruhland, Global Co-Chair of Corporate practice
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 45
Practice Leader(s)
Ilana Eisenstein, US Chair and Global Co-Chair of Litigation practice
Loren Brown, US Chair and Global Co-Chair of Litigation practice
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 16
Practice Leader(s)
John Sullivan, US Chair and Global Co-Chair of Real Estate Practice
Richard Klawiter, Vice Chair of Real Estate practice
Barbara Trachtenberg, Vice Chair of Real Estate practice