Top Law Firms 2023

Fox Rothschild LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #56

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #19

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #23

foxrothschild.com

10250 Constellation Blvd. Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Philadelphia
Year Established: 1907
Offices firmwide: 29
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 46
  • Total # of Partners: 25
  • Total # of Employees: 74
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Darrell D. Miller, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 18

Practice Leader(s)
Erin J. Letey, Co-Chair, Corporate Department
Andrew D. Santana, Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10

Practice Leader(s)
Catherine T. Barbieri, Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Department
Skylar A. Sherwood, Partner

