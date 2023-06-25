Fox Rothschild LLP

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #56
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #19
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #23
10250 Constellation Blvd. Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Headquarters: Philadelphia
Year Established: 1907
Offices firmwide: 29
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 46
- Total # of Partners: 25
- Total # of Employees: 74
Managing Partner(s)
Darrell D. Miller, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 18
Practice Leader(s)
Erin J. Letey, Co-Chair, Corporate Department
Andrew D. Santana, Partner
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10
Practice Leader(s)
Catherine T. Barbieri, Co-Chair, Labor & Employment Department
Skylar A. Sherwood, Partner