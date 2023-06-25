Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Freeman Freeman & Smiley LLP

Share

Top 100 Law Firm #67

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #23

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #11

ffslaw.com

1888 Century Park East Suite 1500, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1976
Offices firmwide: 2
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 42
  • Total # of Partners: 23
  • Total # of Employees: 32

Managing Partner(s)
Steven L. Ziven, Managing Partner

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 24

Practice Leader(s)
Dawn B. Eyerly, Co-Chair
Jeffrey S. Goodfried, Co-Chair
William E. Adams, Partner

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)
Damon M. Juha, Co-Chair
Glenn T. Sherman, Co-Chair - Real Estate

Top Law Firms 2023
Advertisement