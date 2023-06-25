Freeman Freeman & Smiley LLP

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #67
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #23
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #11
1888 Century Park East Suite 1500, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1976
Offices firmwide: 2
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 42
- Total # of Partners: 23
- Total # of Employees: 32
Managing Partner(s)
Steven L. Ziven, Managing Partner
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 24
Practice Leader(s)
Dawn B. Eyerly, Co-Chair
Jeffrey S. Goodfried, Co-Chair
William E. Adams, Partner
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 16
Practice Leader(s)
Damon M. Juha, Co-Chair
Glenn T. Sherman, Co-Chair - Real Estate