Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Share

Top 100 Law Firm #21

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #16

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #24

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #14

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #8

greenbergglusker.com

2049 Century Park East Suite 2600, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1959
Offices firmwide: 1
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 103
  • Total # of Partners: 75
  • Total # of Employees: 198
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Bob Baradaran, Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 21

Practice Leader(s)
Richard Sweet, Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10

Practice Leader(s)
Wendy Lane, Partner

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 38

Practice Leader(s)
Aaron Moss, Partner

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 17

Practice Leader(s)
Brian Kang, Partner

Top Law Firms 2023
Advertisement