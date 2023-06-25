Greenberg Glusker LLP

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #21
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #16
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #24
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #14
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #8
2049 Century Park East Suite 2600, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1959
Offices firmwide: 1
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 103
- Total # of Partners: 75
- Total # of Employees: 198
Managing Partner(s)
Bob Baradaran, Managing Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 21
Practice Leader(s)
Richard Sweet, Partner
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10
Practice Leader(s)
Wendy Lane, Partner
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 38
Practice Leader(s)
Aaron Moss, Partner
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 17
Practice Leader(s)
Brian Kang, Partner