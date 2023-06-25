Greenberg Traurig LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #14
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #12
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #21
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #12
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #14
1840 Century Park East Suite 1900, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Year Established: 1967
Offices firmwide: 45
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 119
- Total # of Partners: 56
- Total # of Employees: 178
Managing Partner(s)
Gregory A. Fishman, Co-Managing Shareholder, Los Angeles
Barbara A. Jones, Co-Managing Shareholder, Los Angeles
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 25
Practice Leader(s)
Edward T. Schultz, Los Angeles Corporate Chair
Mark J. Kelson, Shareholder
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 11
Practice Leader(s)
Mark D. Kemple, Los Angeles Labor & Employment Chair
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 42
Practice Leader(s)
Karin Bohmholdt, Los Angeles Litigation Co-Chair
Jordan D. Grotzinger, Los Angeles Litigation Co-Chair
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 15
Practice Leader(s)
Michael H. Davis, Los Angeles Real Estate Co-Chair
Garin T. Muranaka, Shareholder