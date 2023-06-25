Advertisement
Hill Farrer & Burrill LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #66

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #19

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #24

hillfarrer.com

300 S. Grand Ave. 37th Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1923
Offices firmwide: 1
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 42
  • Total # of Partners: 25
  • Total # of Employees: 28
Managing Partner(s)
Dean Dennis, Managing Attorney

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 13

Practice Leader(s)
Dean Dennis, Managing Attorney

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 9

Practice Leader(s)
Dean Dennis, Managing Attorney

