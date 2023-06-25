Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Holland & Knight LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #32

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #13

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #3

400 S. Hope St. Eighth Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
1901 Avenue of the Stars Suite 1200, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Miami
Year Established: 1968
Offices firmwide: 35
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 73
  • Total # of Partners: 34
  • Total # of Employees: 122

Managing Partner(s)
Vivian L. Thoreen, Executive Partner
Ariel B. Robinson, Executive Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 24

Practice Leader(s)
Stephen Dietrich, Central and West Region Corporate Practice Leader

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 27

Practice Leader(s)
Douglas A. Praw, West Coast Real Estate Practice Group Leader

