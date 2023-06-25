Holland & Knight LLP

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #32
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #13
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #3
400 S. Hope St. Eighth Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
1901 Avenue of the Stars Suite 1200, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Headquarters: Miami
Year Established: 1968
Offices firmwide: 35
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 73
- Total # of Partners: 34
- Total # of Employees: 122
Managing Partner(s)
Vivian L. Thoreen, Executive Partner
Ariel B. Robinson, Executive Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 24
Practice Leader(s)
Stephen Dietrich, Central and West Region Corporate Practice Leader
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 27
Practice Leader(s)
Douglas A. Praw, West Coast Real Estate Practice Group Leader