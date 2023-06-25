Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #4
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #1
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #4
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #12
2049 Century Park East Suite 3700, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
555 S. Flower St. Suite 3700, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
Year Established: 1909
Offices firmwide: 19
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 190
- Total # of Partners: 90
- Total # of Employees: 342
Managing Partner(s)
Damon Fisher, Partner, P.C.
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 109
Practice Leader(s)
Damon Fisher, Partner, P.C.
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 61
Practice Leader(s)
Damon Fisher, Partner, P.C.
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 16
Practice Leader(s)
Damon Fisher, Partner, P.C.