Top Law Firms 2023

Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #4

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #1

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #4

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #12

kirkland.com

2049 Century Park East Suite 3700, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
555 S. Flower St. Suite 3700, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Year Established: 1909
Offices firmwide: 19
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 190
  • Total # of Partners: 90
  • Total # of Employees: 342
Managing Partner(s)
Damon Fisher, Partner, P.C.

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 109

Practice Leader(s)
Damon Fisher, Partner, P.C.

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 61

Practice Leader(s)
Damon Fisher, Partner, P.C.

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)
Damon Fisher, Partner, P.C.

