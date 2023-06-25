Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Lewis Roca

Top 100 Law Firm #76

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #8

lewisroca.com

655 North Central Avenue Suite 2300, Glendale, CA, 91203

Headquarters: Phoenix
Year Established: 1950
Offices firmwide: 9
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 34
  • Total # of Partners: 26
  • Total # of Employees: 90
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Lauren E. Schneider, Managing Partner of the California Offices

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 34

Practice Leader(s)
Joshua T. Chu, Intellectual Property Practice Group Leader
Gregory S. Lampert, Intellectual Property Practice Group Leader

