Lewis Roca

Top 100 Law Firm #76
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #8
655 North Central Avenue Suite 2300, Glendale, CA, 91203
Headquarters: Phoenix
Year Established: 1950
Offices firmwide: 9
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 34
- Total # of Partners: 26
- Total # of Employees: 90
Managing Partner(s)
Lauren E. Schneider, Managing Partner of the California Offices
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 34
Practice Leader(s)
Joshua T. Chu, Intellectual Property Practice Group Leader
Gregory S. Lampert, Intellectual Property Practice Group Leader