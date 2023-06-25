Share
Top 100 Law Firm #22
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #2
2049 Century Park East Fifth Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
633 W. Fifth St. 63rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
Year Established: 1942
Offices firmwide: 106
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 91
- Total # of Partners: 38
- Total # of Employees: 135
Managing Partner(s)
Shannon Boyce, Office Managing Shareholder
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Practice Leader(s)
