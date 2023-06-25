Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Littler

Share

Top 100 Law Firm #22

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #2

littler.com

2049 Century Park East Fifth Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
633 W. Fifth St. 63rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Year Established: 1942
Offices firmwide: 106
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 91
  • Total # of Partners: 38
  • Total # of Employees: 135

law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Shannon Boyce, Office Managing Shareholder

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 91

Practice Leader(s)
Shannon Boyce, Office Managing Shareholder

Top Law Firms 2023
Advertisement