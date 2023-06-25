McGuireWoods LLP

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #59
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #15
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #21
1800 Century Park East Eighth Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
355 S. Grand Ave. Suite 4200, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
Year Established: 2006
Offices firmwide: 21
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 45
- Total # of Partners: 17
- Total # of Employees: 88
Managing Partner(s)
Alice Youngbar, Managing Partner, Los Angeles-Century City Office
Hamid Namazie, Managing Partner, Los Angeles-Downtown Office
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 22
Practice Leader(s)
Thomas Zahn, Chair of McGuireWoods’ Corporate and Private Equity Department
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 12
Practice Leader(s)
Dennis Mensi, Chair of McGuireWoods’ Real Estate and Land Use Department