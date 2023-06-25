Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

McGuireWoods LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #59

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #15

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #21

mcguirewoods.com

1800 Century Park East Eighth Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
355 S. Grand Ave. Suite 4200, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Year Established: 2006
Offices firmwide: 21
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 45
  • Total # of Partners: 17
  • Total # of Employees: 88

Managing Partner(s)
Alice Youngbar, Managing Partner, Los Angeles-Century City Office
Hamid Namazie, Managing Partner, Los Angeles-Downtown Office

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 22

Practice Leader(s)
Thomas Zahn, Chair of McGuireWoods’ Corporate and Private Equity Department

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 12

Practice Leader(s)
Dennis Mensi, Chair of McGuireWoods’ Real Estate and Land Use Department

Top Law Firms 2023
