McGuireWoods LLP

Show more sharing options

Top 100 Law Firm #59

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #15

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #21

mcguirewoods.com

1800 Century Park East Eighth Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

355 S. Grand Ave. Suite 4200, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Year Established: 2006

Offices firmwide: 21

Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

Total # of Attorneys: 45

Total # of Partners: 17

Total # of Employees: 88

Managing Partner(s)

Alice Youngbar, Managing Partner, Los Angeles-Century City Office

Hamid Namazie, Managing Partner, Los Angeles-Downtown Office

Corporate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 22

Practice Leader(s)

Thomas Zahn, Chair of McGuireWoods’ Corporate and Private Equity Department

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 12

Practice Leader(s)

Dennis Mensi, Chair of McGuireWoods’ Real Estate and Land Use Department