Nixon Peabody LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #46
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #22
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #25
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #16
300 S. Grand Ave. Suite 4100, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
Headquarters: Boston
Year Established: 1999
Offices firmwide: 15
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 61
- Total # of Partners: 30
- Total # of Employees: 118
Managing Partner(s)
Sonia Nayak, Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 17
Practice Leader(s)
Matt Grazier, Partner
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10
Practice Leader(s)
Richard Frey, Partner
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 13
Practice Leader(s)
Sonia Nayak, Partner
Bryan LeRoy, Partner