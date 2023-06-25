Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Nixon Peabody LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #46

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #22

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #25

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #16

nixonpeabody.com

300 S. Grand Ave. Suite 4100, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Headquarters: Boston
Year Established: 1999
Offices firmwide: 15
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 61
  • Total # of Partners: 30
  • Total # of Employees: 118
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Sonia Nayak, Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 17

Practice Leader(s)
Matt Grazier, Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 10

Practice Leader(s)
Richard Frey, Partner

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 13

Practice Leader(s)
Sonia Nayak, Partner
Bryan LeRoy, Partner

