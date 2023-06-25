Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Paul Hastings LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #12

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #3

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #10

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #19

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #9

paulhastings.com

515 S. Flower St. 25th Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
1999 Avenue of the Stars 27th Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: New York
Year Established: 1951
Offices firmwide: 21
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 127
  • Total # of Partners: 40
  • Total # of Employees: 621
Managing Partner(s)
Cameron W. Fox, Los Angeles Office Chair; Traditional Labor Practice Group Chair
David M. Hernand, Century City Office Chair; Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 51

Practice Leader(s)
Jennifer Hildebrandt, Los Angeles Corporate Department Chair
Susan Williams, Century City Corporate Department Chair

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 26

Practice Leader(s)
Elena R. Baca, Employment Law Department Global Chair

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 27

Practice Leader(s)
Nick Morgan, Los Angeles Litigation Office Chair

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 17

Practice Leader(s)
Derek Roth, Real Estate Department Century City Chair

