Paul Hastings LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #12
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #3
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #10
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #19
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #9
paulhastings.com
515 S. Flower St. 25th Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
1999 Avenue of the Stars 27th Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Headquarters: New York
Year Established: 1951
Offices firmwide: 21
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 127
- Total # of Partners: 40
- Total # of Employees: 621
Managing Partner(s)
Cameron W. Fox, Los Angeles Office Chair; Traditional Labor Practice Group Chair
David M. Hernand, Century City Office Chair; Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 51
Practice Leader(s)
Jennifer Hildebrandt, Los Angeles Corporate Department Chair
Susan Williams, Century City Corporate Department Chair
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 26
Practice Leader(s)
Elena R. Baca, Employment Law Department Global Chair
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 27
Practice Leader(s)
Nick Morgan, Los Angeles Litigation Office Chair
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 17
Practice Leader(s)
Derek Roth, Real Estate Department Century City Chair