Perkins Coie LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #50
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #22
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #17
1888 Century Park East Suite 1700, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
633 W. Fifth St. Suite 5850, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
Headquarters: Seattle
Year Established: 1912
Offices firmwide: 20
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 56
- Total # of Partners: 23
- Total # of Employees: 54
Managing Partner(s)
Jon Daryanani, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 11
Practice Leader(s)
Ann Marie Painter, Firmwide Chair, Labor & Employment Practice
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 29
Practice Leader(s)
Jessica L. Everett-Garcia, Firmwide Chair, Litigation Practice