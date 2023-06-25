Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Perkins Coie LLP

Share

Top 100 Law Firm #50

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #22

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #17

perkinscoie.com

1888 Century Park East Suite 1700, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
633 W. Fifth St. Suite 5850, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Headquarters: Seattle
Year Established: 1912
Offices firmwide: 20
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 56
  • Total # of Partners: 23
  • Total # of Employees: 54

law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Jon Daryanani, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 11

Practice Leader(s)
Ann Marie Painter, Firmwide Chair, Labor & Employment Practice

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 29

Practice Leader(s)
Jessica L. Everett-Garcia, Firmwide Chair, Litigation Practice

Top Law Firms 2023
Advertisement