Top 100 Law Firm #44

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #15

polsinelli.com

2049 Century Park East Suite 2900, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Year Established: 1972

Offices firmwide: 22

Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

Total # of Attorneys: 63

Total # of Partners: 29

Total # of Employees: 95

Managing Partner(s)

Noel Cohen, Managing Partner for Polsinelli’s Los Angeles Office

Real Estate Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 15

Practice Leader(s)

Kraig Kohring, Chair of the Real Estate & Financial Services department