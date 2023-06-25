Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Polsinelli

Top 100 Law Firm #44

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #15

polsinelli.com

2049 Century Park East Suite 2900, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Year Established: 1972
Offices firmwide: 22
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 63
  • Total # of Partners: 29
  • Total # of Employees: 95
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Noel Cohen, Managing Partner for Polsinelli’s Los Angeles Office

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 15

Practice Leader(s)
Kraig Kohring, Chair of the Real Estate & Financial Services department

