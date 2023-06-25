Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Proskauer Rose LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #37

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #14

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #16

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #18

2029 Century Park East Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: New York
Year Established: 1875
Offices firmwide: 12
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 68
  • Total # of Partners: 25
  • Total # of Employees: 124
Managing Partner(s)
Bart Williams, Chair of Litigation Department, Head of Trials practice and Head of Los Angeles office

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 24

Practice Leader(s)
Lauren Boglivi, Co-chair of the global Corporate Department and co-head of Proskauer’s global Mergers & Acquisitions Group
Andrew Bettwy, Partner
Stephen Boyko, Partner
Charles Parsons, Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 16

Practice Leader(s)
Anthony Oncidi, Co-chair of the Labor & Employment Law Department and head of the West Coast Labor & Employment group
Neil Abramson, Partner

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 28

Practice Leader(s)
Bart Williams, Chair of Litigation Department, Head of Trials practice and Head of Los Angeles office

