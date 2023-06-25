Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #5

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #1

quinnemanuel.com

865 S. Figueroa St. 10th Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90017

Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1986
Offices firmwide: 32
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 169
  • Total # of Partners: n/a
  • Total # of Employees: n/a
Managing Partner(s)

John Quinn, Chairman
Christopher Tayback, Office Managing Partner

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 169

Practice Leader(s)
John Quinn, Chairman
Christopher Tayback, Office Managing Partner

