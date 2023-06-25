Reed Smith LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #16
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #10
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #20
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #3
355 S. Grand Ave. Suite 2900, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
1901 Avenue of the Stars Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Year Established: 1877
Offices firmwide: 32
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 113
- Total # of Partners: 55
- Total # of Employees: 161
Managing Partner(s)
Amber Finch, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner
Ernie Ocampo, Century City Office Managing Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 28
Practice Leader(s)
James R. Tandler, Chair, U.S. Corporate Group
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 13
Practice Leader(s)
Tyree P. Jones Jr., Global Chair, Labor and Employment Group
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 66
Practice Leader(s)
Peter M. Ellis, Global Chair, Litigation & Dispute Resolution Department