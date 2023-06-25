Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Reed Smith LLP

Share

Top 100 Law Firm #16

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #10

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #20

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #3

reedsmith.com

355 S. Grand Ave. Suite 2900, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
1901 Avenue of the Stars Suite 700, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Year Established: 1877
Offices firmwide: 32
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 113
  • Total # of Partners: 55
  • Total # of Employees: 161
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
Amber Finch, Los Angeles Office Managing Partner
Ernie Ocampo, Century City Office Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 28

Practice Leader(s)
James R. Tandler, Chair, U.S. Corporate Group

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 13

Practice Leader(s)
Tyree P. Jones Jr., Global Chair, Labor and Employment Group

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 66

Practice Leader(s)
Peter M. Ellis, Global Chair, Litigation & Dispute Resolution Department

Top Law Firms 2023
Advertisement