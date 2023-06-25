Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #6
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #24
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #1
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #6
2029 Century Park East Suite 3500, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
601 S. Figueroa St. Suite 3300, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Headquarters: Chicago
Year Established: 1973
Offices firmwide: 17
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 159
- Total # of Partners: 67
- Total # of Employees: 269
Managing Partner(s)
Jonathan L. Brophy, Co-Managing Partner – Century City
Nicholas Waddles, Co-Managing Partner – Century City
Dana Treister, Managing Partner - Downtown
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 15
Practice Leader(s)
Steven Meier, Chair, Corporate Department
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 94
Practice Leader(s)
Laura Maechtlen, Chair, Labor & Employment Department
Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 19
Practice Leader(s)
Paul Mattingly, Chair, Real Estate Department