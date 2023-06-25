Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #6

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #24

Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #1

Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #6

seyfarth.com

2029 Century Park East Suite 3500, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
601 S. Figueroa St. Suite 3300, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Chicago
Year Established: 1973
Offices firmwide: 17
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 159
  • Total # of Partners: 67
  • Total # of Employees: 269
Managing Partner(s)
Jonathan L. Brophy, Co-Managing Partner – Century City
Nicholas Waddles, Co-Managing Partner – Century City
Dana Treister, Managing Partner - Downtown

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 15

Practice Leader(s)
Steven Meier, Chair, Corporate Department

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 94

Practice Leader(s)
Laura Maechtlen, Chair, Labor & Employment Department

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 19

Practice Leader(s)
Paul Mattingly, Chair, Real Estate Department

