Top Law Firms 2023

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #1
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #2
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #7
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #2
Top 25 Law Firms – Real Estate #4

sheppardmullin.com

333 S. Hope St. 43rd Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
1901 Avenue of the Stars Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1927
Offices firmwide: 16
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2

  • Total # of Attorneys: 296
  • Total # of Partners: 98
  • Total # of Employees: 351
Managing Partner(s)

Polly Towill, Los Angeles Co-Office Managing Partner
Olivier Theard, Los Angeles Co-Office Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 58

Practice Leader(s)
John Tishler, Partner and Co-Practice Group Leader
Jeralin Cardoso, Partner
John Hempill, Partner

Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 43

Practice Leader(s)
Kelly Hensley, Partner and Co-Practice Group Leader
Jonathan Stoler, Partner

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 76

Practice Leader(s)
Sascha Henry, Partner and Co-Practice Group Leader
John Brooks, Partner and Co-Practice Group Leader
Robert Friedman, Partner

Real Estate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 26

Practice Leader(s)
Keith Garner, Partner and Co-Practice Group Leader
Michael Leake, Partner

