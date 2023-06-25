Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #36
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #9
Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #21
300 S. Grand Ave. Suite 3400, Los Angeles, CA, 90071
Headquarters: New York
Year Established: 1948
Offices firmwide: 21
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 70
- Total # of Partners: 17
- Total # of Employees: 115
Managing Partner(s)
Jason D. Russell, Partner, Head of Los Angeles Office
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 29
Practice Leader(s)
David Eisman, Partner, Head of Los Angeles Corporate
Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 25
Practice Leader(s)
Peter B. Morrison, Partner, Co-Head of West Coast Litigation