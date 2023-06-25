Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #36

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #9

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #21

skadden.com

300 S. Grand Ave. Suite 3400, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Headquarters: New York
Year Established: 1948
Offices firmwide: 21
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 70
  • Total # of Partners: 17
  • Total # of Employees: 115
Managing Partner(s)
Jason D. Russell, Partner, Head of Los Angeles Office

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 29

Practice Leader(s)
David Eisman, Partner, Head of Los Angeles Corporate

Litigation Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 25

Practice Leader(s)
Peter B. Morrison, Partner, Co-Head of West Coast Litigation

