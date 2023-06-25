Advertisement
Top Law Firms 2023

Squire Patton Boggs

Top 100 Law Firm #52

Top 25 Law Firms – Litigation #16

squirepattonboggs.com

555 S. Flower St. 31st Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90071

Year Established: 1890
Offices firmwide: 43
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 52
  • Total # of Partners: 13
  • Total # of Employees: 70
law list 2023 leaders

Managing Partner(s)
James L. Hsu, Los Angeles Managing Partner

Corporate Practice Group
Practice Leader(s)

Labor & Employment Practice Group

Practice Leader(s)

Litigation Practice Group

Total # of Attorneys: 32

Practice Leader(s)

James L. Hsu, Los Angeles Managing Partner

