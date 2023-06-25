Advertisement
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Top 100 Law Firm #27

Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #5

willkie.com

2029 Century Park East Suite 3400, Los Angeles, CA, 90067

Headquarters: New York
Year Established: 1888
Offices firmwide: 13
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1

  • Total # of Attorneys: 80
  • Total # of Partners: 27
  • Total # of Employees: 124
Managing Partner(s)
Alex Weingarten, Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office; Chair, Entertainment Litigation

Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 45

Practice Leader(s)
Alan Epstein, Partner and Chair, Entertainment Transactions Practice

