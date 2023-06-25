Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #27
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #5
2029 Century Park East Suite 3400, Los Angeles, CA, 90067
Headquarters: New York
Year Established: 1888
Offices firmwide: 13
Offices in Los Angeles County: 1
- Total # of Attorneys: 80
- Total # of Partners: 27
- Total # of Employees: 124
Managing Partner(s)
Alex Weingarten, Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office; Chair, Entertainment Litigation
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 45
Practice Leader(s)
Alan Epstein, Partner and Chair, Entertainment Transactions Practice