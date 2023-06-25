Wood Smith Henning & Berman LLP

Share
Top 100 Law Firm #42
Top 25 Law Firms – Corporate #20
Top 25 Law Firms – Labor & Employment #12
10960 Wilshire Blvd. 18th Floor, Los Angeles, CA, 90024
505 N. Brand Blvd. Suite 1100, Glendale, CA, 91203
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Year Established: 1997
Offices firmwide: 34
Offices in Los Angeles County: 2
- Total # of Attorneys: 64
- Total # of Partners: 26
- Total # of Employees: 170
Managing Partner(s)
Daniel A. Berman, Firm Chairman
Stewart D. Reid, Firmwide Managing Partner
Corporate Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 18
Practice Leader(s)
Daniel A. Berman, Firm Chairman
Labor & Employment Practice Group
Total # of Attorneys: 22
Practice Leader(s)
Daniel A. Berman, Firm Chairman