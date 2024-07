Jack, a Real Client of Calljacob.com

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Threads

Reddit

WhatsApp

Copy Link URL Copied!

Print

Jack, (a real “Call Jacob” client, pictured above telling his story during a recent filming), was so thrilled with how his case was handled and with his settlement – that without being prompted, he coined Jacob “The Real Deal,” a moniker now being used in media across SoCal.