President & CEO

Buchalter, APC

Adam Bass, president and CEO of Buchalter since January 2013, has led the firm to substantial growth, expanding to over 480 lawyers and establishing new offices in Napa Valley, Sacramento, Seattle, San Diego, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver and Nashville. Under his leadership, Buchalter has advanced significantly in industry rankings, achieving spots on The American Lawyer’s Am- Law 200 and Law360’s 400 Largest Law Firms lists. The firm has earned a 100 out of 100 score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index and various diversity awards. As a member of the American, California and Los Angeles County Bar Associations, Bass has also served as an arbitrator for the Los Angeles Superior Court and worked with the Dispute Resolution Section of the Bar Association.

