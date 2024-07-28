Chief Executive Officer

Speech and Language Development Center

Adrienne Kessler has led Speech and Language Development Center to remarkable growth and impact since 2016, establishing it as a premier institution for disability services and education. She led strategic expansion with a new office in Temecula, addressing critical gaps in disability services and introducing advanced adult programs for life skills development. Kessler also leads collaborations with universities like USC, NYU and UCI for research and training, elevating service quality and clinician education. Some of her key roles include positions in influential organizations like CAPSES and City National Bank, shaping educational policies and practices at the state level. With 28 years of experience, Kessler has pioneered district-wide autism programs and expanded services at Easter Seals Southern California.

