Founder & CEO

Prjkt Restaurant Group

Alicia Cox, the founder and CEO of Prjkt Restaurant Group, is a trailblazer in beachfront dining along California’s coastline, earning recognition for her innovative concepts and community engagement. With a background in marketing and the restaurant industry, she has opened notable SoCal restaurants and launched her own wine label. Cox’s focus on elevated seaside dining experiences includes bringing brunch to Huntington Beach, hosting events like Orange County’s first Pride event and opening The Salty B Boutique. She launched the Endless Summer publication, highlighting local talent and expanded into mobile concessions with SeaScoops. Cox secured exclusive contracts for major events and has a 10-year agreement with the California State Park System for beach concessions with her latest venture, California Fork & Spoon, set to open in 2024.

