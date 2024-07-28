President & CEO

Beyond Blindness

Angie Rowe is a seasoned nonprofit leader renowned for her strategic acumen in enhancing organizational performance, community engagement and fundraising. Currently serving as president and executive director of Beyond Blindness for 26 years, she has spearheaded initiatives that significantly boosted revenue and expanded the donor base. Her influence extends through roles on various boards, including as a board member at the California Association of Private Special Education Schools (CAPSES) and founding member and treasurer at the California Agencies for the Blind and Visually Impaired (CAABVI), where she chairs the Children and Youth Policy. Rowe is also active in the Orange County Disability Collaborative and the OneOC Non-Profit Advisory Council.