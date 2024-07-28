Co-Founder & Co-CEO

Seed Health

As the co-founder and co-CEO of Seed Health, Ara Katz has led the company to the forefront of microbiome science, pioneering innovations in probiotics and living medicines for human and planetary health. Under her leadership, Seed has achieved remarkable growth, with over 800% revenue increase in the last three years driven by its #1 selling probiotic, DS-01®. Recognizing a need in children’s digestive health, Katz developed PDS-08, a clinically studied synbiotic, showcasing her commitment to science-driven solutions. Her journey into science stemmed from personal challenges, including her mother’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis and her own experiences with miscarriage and breastfeeding struggles, which sparked her passion for health and microbiome science.

