Chairman, CEO & President

Commercial Bank of California

Ash Patel, chairman, CEO and president of Commercial Bank of California (CBC), brings over 30 years of banking experience to his role, driving CBC’s transformation into a billion-dollar institution. Under his leadership, CBC’s assets grew from $200 million to $2.5 billion by 2023, propelled by strategic acquisitions and a focus on community impact. Recognized as “Best Places to Work in Southern California” in 2022 and 2023, CBC under Patel’s guidance prioritizes a high-touch client experience merged with cutting-edge financial technology. He champions financial literacy and community service, with CBC donating 10,000 volunteer hours in 2023 and launching educational programs. Recently, he orchestrated CBC’s acquisition of Community Bank of the Bay, positioning CBC to reach $3.5 billion in assets and embarking on a journey towards $5 billion.