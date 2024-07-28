(Benjamin Edwards)

Co-CEO & Managing Principal

Hendy

As Co-CEO at Hendy, Carolina Weidler provides innovative leadership that unifies the company’s people, culture and projects. With over 17 years of domestic and international experience and credentials as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and LEED AP professional, she excels in creating process-driven environments for renowned brands like Mercedes-Benz, Rocket Lab, General Dynamics and Toyota Racing Development. At Hendy, an award-winning, woman- and employee-owned national interior architecture firm, Weidler leads the Science + Technology Studio, which she envisioned and created. Notable projects include the 61,500-square-foot Mercedes-Benz Classic Center and Rocket Lab’s global headquarters in Long Beach. In her role as co-CEO, starting in 2023, she mentors staff and oversees human resources and organizational growth, including the firm’s Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP).