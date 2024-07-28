Founder

7 Day Dental

Dr. Chuck Le, founder of 7 Day Dental, is a distinguished leader in dentistry. Immigrating to the U.S. in the 1970s, he achieved his DDS from the University of Southern California in 1989. Since opening the first 7 Day Dental office in Anaheim in 1990, he has expanded to four Orange County locations. Outside of work, Dr. Le’s contributions extend beyond dentistry; his community service includes disaster relief efforts in Thailand, Vietnam, Japan and Haiti. He initiated “Dentists Pulling From the Heart Day,” providing free dental care to those in need. Dr. Le supports numerous charitable organizations and local youth programs.

