CEO & Founder

FarmHouse Rescue

Danielle Judd’s journey from personal tragedy to founding a life-changing nonprofit is truly inspirational. In 2016, facing a life-threatening illness while pregnant with her third child, she made a vow to dedicate herself to helping others if she survived. After a challenging recovery, she found solace and purpose in rescuing animals, founding Farmhouse Rescue. Judd’s ranch has become a sanctuary for over 60 animals, many of whom were abandoned or mistreated. Beyond animal rescue, she has touched countless lives, supporting those with mental health issues, individuals re-entering society after incarceration and children undergoing chemotherapy. Her Smile Box Program brings joy to young patients, and she organizes farm visits for children with life-threatening illnesses, creating unforgettable experiences.

