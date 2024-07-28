Managing Director

Apollo Strategy Group Inc.

Dr. Apollo Emeka, executive leadership coach and founder of Apollo Strategy Group, envisions a world where everyone achieves their full potential. His Pasadena- based startup has transformed leadership and business strategies since 2017, generating over $500 million in value for 100+ leaders and businesses across various industries. Drawing from his diverse background, including serving as an FBI intelligence analyst and U.S. Army Special Forces member, Dr. Emeka founded Apollo Strategy Group with a commitment to authenticity and inclusion. In the last 24 months, his team has innovated business growth strategies, amplifying underrepresented voices through initiatives like the Achievement Index Podcast. Through thought leadership and articles like “How To Make Boards More Diverse” and “Veterans Aren’t Afraid of Diversity,” Dr. Emeka challenges traditional leadership notions.

