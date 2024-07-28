Founder & Managing Attorney

D.Law

Emil Davtyan, the founder and CEO of D.Law, deserves recognition for his exceptional leadership and dedication to advocating for California workers’ rights. He achieved academic excellence, graduating summa cum laude from Woodbury University and cum laude from Southwestern Law School, where he excelled as a judicial extern at the U.S. District Court. After starting his career defending companies, he founded Davtyan Law Firm (now D.Law) to help California workers, recovering nearly $1 billion to date. Coming from a blue-collar background himself, Davtyan’s journey embodies the American Dream, giving him a unique perspective. His adaptability during the pandemic led D.Law to field over 70,000 inquiries and expand through strategic acquisitions, including industry leaders Kevin T. Barnes’ and Yeremian Law firms.

