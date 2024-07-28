Finalist: Biruta Pachucka

Chief Financial Officer

BALI Construction, Inc.

Biruta Pachucka is the chief financial officer of BALI Construction, a leading site utilities contractor in Southern California. As the company’s first female executive in 35 years, she champions collaboration, creativity and innovation. With 13 years in the A/E/C industry, Pachucka excels in financial leadership, job-cost accounting, project forecasting, corporate budgeting and strategic planning. She is known for her effective communication, flexible management style and strong service mentality. A strategist and problem-solver, Pachucka anticipates and mitigates challenges within the complex construction environment and builds high-performing teams. Additionally, she empowers women in business through mentorship and advocacy initiatives and offers consulting services to A/E/C firms. Pachucka is also a dedicated real estate investor.

